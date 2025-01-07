On Tuesday night it was reported that Barcelona President Joan Laporta would face a motion of no confidence, which could see him forcibly removed from power by the members. However this will not go ahead, at least for now.

Jordi Farre, who instigated the vote of no confidence that brought down Laporta’s predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu, was intent on doing so on Tuesday morning. However El Chiringuito explain that with two members needed to begin the motion, his partner in the endeavour, Marc Cornet has decided to back out of the motion. Sport say that after the news went public, Cornet received significant pressure

Over the weekend, 10 opposition groups and groups of opinion regarding Barcelona’s governance undersigned a statement demanding Laporta’s resignation. However it was notable that Joan Camprubi, the leader of the ‘Som un Clam’ group, appeared on radio late on Monday evening declaring they were not in favour of a motion of no confidence currently.

“We are sceptical that Laporta will resign. On the 2nd of January we asked for his resignation. If not, at least he should have a vote of confidence from the members. And we do not rule out the idea of ​​a motion of censure. What we have always said is that it is a democratic tool that we do not like because it harms the club, but we do not rule it out.”

However he questioned the motives and timing of Farre. Two of Laporta’s board members were once part of Farre’s own candidacy in 2021.

“Now, this motion mentioned before, doing it now quickly and in a hurry, with a title at stake, in the middle of the season. When he has people from his pre-candidacy in Laporta’s board.”

It has been noted that once a motion of no confidence has been accepted, another cannot be submitted for another year, which if it was unsuccessful would not only strengthen Laporta, but buy him time to rectify the situation. As things stand, he remains under severe pressure, but not in imminent danger.