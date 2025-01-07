Barcelona manager Hansi Flick confirms difficulties due to ongoing Dani Olmo case

Due to the ongoing registration case, Barcelona will be without Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Club. The pair were also absent against Barbastro on Saturday, and while they weren’t missed then, they are most likely to be in Saudi Arabia.

The matter has been widely spoken about over the last two weeks, and as per MD, Hansi Flick has admitted that it has been tough for him and his players to deal with.

“It’s not an easy situation for us. Not having them is difficult because they are two important players. We know that Dani Olmo is an excellent player and of course we miss him very much, but we have to continue. Of course it will affect us, but it unites us as a team and we must show that we are a team.”

Earlier in the press conference, Raphinha admitted that he believes it could be more difficult for Barcelona to tempt players into signing because of this case, and on this matter, Flick also gave his thoughts.

“I don’t know. But I was sure when I was in this situation, and I knew perfectly well what was happening. I was going to sign no matter what.”

Barcelona could have Olmo and Victor available for Sunday’s final (against Real Madrid/Mallorca) if they were to get there, although it is very unlikely. It is understandable that it has been difficult for Flick and co. to deal with, although they cannot let it affect them too much.