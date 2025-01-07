Whatever plans Barcelona did have for the January transfer market, those have been blown to smithereens by the drama surrounding the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. Next week has been outlined as decision time for Sporting Director Deco though.

Deco will meet with Hansi Flick next week to discuss their plans, and make a definitive decision on the futures of Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati. However unless Olmo and Victor are registered, then there will be no exits from the club whatsoever.

News that might be met with chagrin from Garcia. After reports of a €10m deal being agreed for him to return to Girona, where he spent last season on loan, Diario AS say that the Catalan defender would like to head back north, and reunite with manager Michel Sanchez. On the other hand, Ansu Fati is desperate to stay at the club, despite his lack of minutes.

The Blaugrana forward is yet to score this season, or indeed in the last calendar year, but returned disappointed with his loan experience at Brighton and Hove Albion last season. He will dig his heels in to remain at the club and try to turn things around.

For Barcelona, Ansu represents a major problem in a thin squad. Unable to impact the scoresheet, he clearly does not have the trust of Flick, and yet is being paid by superstar. His wages have also made him an unattainable target for many clubs in Europe that might try to revive his career too.