Atletico Madrid interested in ex-Barcelona midfielder

It has been 4.5 years since Arthur Melo left Barcelona, but a return to La Liga looks to be increasing likely for the midfielder, who has been completely out of favour at Juventus since returning there last summer.

Arthur has not played a single minute for Juventus this season, as he is not in the plans of head coach Thiago Motta. As such, a departure will be sought for him during the winter transfer window, and the option of heading back to Spanish football appears to be on the table.

Real Betis have been linked in recent weeks, while MD say that Atletico Madrid are also keen on the Brazilian, as they continue their search for a new midfielder.

Arthur could be a good low-cost signing for Atletico Madrid, especially if he can return to his pre-injury form. However, it is likely that a deal would only occur if Thomas Lemar is moved on, and this becoming a reality is far from certain.