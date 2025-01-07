Al-Ittihad Technical Secretary confirms contacts with Barcelona stars – ‘It’s true’

Former Barcelona Technical Secretary Ramon Planes has confirmed that he has pursued some of their current squad in a bid to take them to Saudi Arabia. In an interview, the current Al-Ittihad Technical Secretary explained that he had also fielded interest from Bayern Munich in two of their top talents.

A number of names, including Robert Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ansu Fati, and most frequently Raphinha were linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. It was speculated that Barcelona might be trying to shop them, but Planes has confirmed Al-Ittihad were interested, although not which names they were interested in.

“It is true that some of the players who have appeared in the press, we have contacted them to sign them. We are looking for players with a name to make the league attractive, but also young talent.”

"It's true that #FCBayern liked both Pedri and Gavi, both were on their agenda." Former #FCBarcelona Technical Secretary Ramon Planes on Radio Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Y4KGap5xCK — Football España (@footballespana_) January 7, 2025

A prime example being Las Palmas playmaker Alberto Moleiro, who was linked with a move to the Middle East this summer.

“We negotiated for Moleiro from Las Palmas to bring him in, who I already liked during my time at Barca,” he also told Radio Barcelona.

The CSD have confirmed that they have already received all the documentation from Barcelona. However, it seems difficult that there will be a response before tomorrow's match. @gerardromero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 7, 2025

Planes had a successful stint at Barcelona while he was in charge of recruitment, bringing in both Pedri and Ronald Araujo as unknown teenagers from Las Palmas and Boston in Uruguay respectively. The latter is currently being linked with an exit, but Planes believes Araujo is content in the Catalan capital.

“I am convinced that Pedri and Ronald Araujo are happy to be at Barca, even though they are young players with potential and their names are certainly on the agenda of big clubs.”