After racing into a two-goal lead on their Copa del Rey debut, the air quickly went out of Real Madrid’s clash with Deportiva Minera. The younger Real Madrid players are sensing blood though, and Arda Guler is the first to mark the scoresheet.

Eduardo Camavinga added a second goal afer just 12 minutes, with Fede Valverde having opened the scoring. His sumptuous volley was in keeping with his recent goalscoring run. The Uruguayan rarely gets a rest, but is doing much more attacking than defending this game, and he turned provider for Guler on the half-hour mark. Feeding the Turkish talent inside the box, Guler did as he likes to do, and opened out onto his left.

😎 Arda 'GÖLER' El turco se pasea por el área y pone el tercero Cada vez que este chico la toca, pasan cosas#LaCopaRTVE #LaCopaMola 📺 En directo el Deportiva Minera – Real Madrid por @La1_tve y: https://t.co/Z1mExvAMzf pic.twitter.com/NcCx7IWEsO — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) January 6, 2025

Los Blancos are firmly in control, and Carlo Ancelotti will be pleased with the response after calling out his players for their lack of attitude in their first half against Valencia. Guler has his second of the season, after scoring against Girona in November.