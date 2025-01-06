Real Madrid

WATCH: Turkish starlet Arda Guler in cruise control with third for Real Madrid

Image via Teledeporte

After racing into a two-goal lead on their Copa del Rey debut, the air quickly went out of Real Madrid’s clash with Deportiva Minera. The younger Real Madrid players are sensing blood though, and Arda Guler is the first to mark the scoresheet.

Eduardo Camavinga added a second goal afer just 12 minutes, with Fede Valverde having opened the scoring. His sumptuous volley was in keeping with his recent goalscoring run. The Uruguayan rarely gets a rest, but is doing much more attacking than defending this game, and he turned provider for Guler on the half-hour mark. Feeding the Turkish talent inside the box, Guler did as he likes to do, and opened out onto his left.

Los Blancos are firmly in control, and Carlo Ancelotti will be pleased with the response after calling out his players for their lack of attitude in their first half against Valencia. Guler has his second of the season, after scoring against Girona in November.

Posted by

Tags Arda Guler Copa del Rey Deportiva Minera Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News