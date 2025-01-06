Real Madrid have had issues in recent history against lower league opposition in the Copa del Rey, most notably against Alcoyano. However they are showing no sign of giving Deportiva Minera any hope, racing into a commanding lead early on.

The opener came after just six minutes from Fede Valverde, after he continued his run of fine goals by volleying past Fran Martinez to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side the advantage.

Another six minutes on, and Real Madrid had doubled their lead, with Eduardo Camavinga getting in on the act. After Fran Garcia put in a fine effort to win the ball back high up the pitch, he then produced an excellent cross. Camavinga rose highest to convert it.

Los Blancos have so far been enjoying themselves against the fourth-tier side from Murcia. Carlo Ancelotti handed debuts to right-back Lorenzo Aguado, and centre-back Diego Aguado, and but neither have looked out of place so far.