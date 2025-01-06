Real Madrid are enjoying themselves at this point against fourth-tier Deportiva Minera, in their first ever game in Cartagena. Luka Modric has added a fourth for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

There was never any suggestion that Los Blancos might struggle in their Copa del Rey debut against Minera, with Fede Valverde putting his side firmly in control after just six minutes with a lovely volley. Eduardo Camavinga then doubled their lead with a header before the 15-minute mark, and less than 15 minutes after that, Real Madrid had a third through Arda Guler, ending the tie as a contest.

The second half saw Valverde given a rare rest, coming off for Dani Ceballos at the break. Los Blancos continued to stroll forward, with Modric in fact at a standstill when he released a lovely curling effort into the corner of the net. Minutes later, the 39-year-old would come off – the oldest player in the club’s history, and their oldest goalscorer.