Vote of No Confidence to be brought against Barcelona President Joan Laporta

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has maintained his silence during the dramatic failure to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor before the January deadline, with the club assuring he will speak when the matter is resolved. However words from his opposition will turn to action.

According to Sport, member and former presidential candidate Jordi Farre intends to present a motion of no confidence against Laporta. Farre was the Barcelona member to instigate the vote of no confidence against Josep Maria Bartomeu in 2020, and just over four years later, will do so again, this time with Laporta on the end of it.

Barcelona statutes state that a vote of no confidence needs signatures from 15% of Barcelona members, in this case 16,256 of the 109,637 members in order to be brought to the table. Once the motion has been brought, then the vote will need at least two thirds of the votes in favour of removing Laporta in order to prosper. If that did occur, then elections would be called to choose a new president. After a motion of no confidence has been filed, a period of a year must then pass before a new one can be brought.

It is a rare occurrence in Barcelona’s history that a vote of no confidence is carried against a president, but confidence in Laporta is at an all-time low. Last week a collective of ten opposition groups and groups of opinion undersigned a statement demanding the resignation of Laporta – that letter also threatened a motion of no confidence. Farre looks as if he will be the one to execute it.