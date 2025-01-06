Second Liverpool star has been offered to Real Madrid amid contract talks

Liverpool are currently trying to fight off an approach from Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but could well have been battling to keep another of their stars out of contract this summer.

According to reports in Spain, veteran central defender Virgil van Dijk has also been offered to Los Blancos. Relevo say that the Dutchman was keen on a move to the Spanish capital, but Real Madrid turned down the chance to sign the 33-year-old, who can sign a precontract with other clubs currently. It looks as if he will end up signing a new deal with Liverpool, but knowing that Real Madrid are struggling with injuries in the position, van Dijk could have been an option.

The European champions appreciate van Dijk’s quality and he is having a fine season at Anfield, but decided that due to his agem they would not pursue the opportunity. Also a vote of confidence in the options they have, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid will look for a centre-back in 2025 or 2026, but likely someone much younger.

The report comes as something of a surprise, because late last year van Dijk was linked to Real Madrid, and the player himself laughed off the idea in the press. Since, Real Madrid have been linked to Bournemouth defender and Spain under-21 international Dean Huijsen. He has a relatively affordable price tag of €59m, and would tick all of their boxes.