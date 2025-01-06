River Plate will block Real Madrid interest in rising teen star

Real Madrid will not make a January move for River Plate star Franco Mastantuono.

Los Blancos have been tracking the 17-year-old for over 12 months, with reports in 2024 from Marca reporting he was keen on a move to Madrid, as they reached an understanding on terms.

However, despite the ongoing link, Mastantuono is under contract until 2026 and the club would prefer a delayed exit.

Mastantuono does not turn 18 until August and a summer transfer would be easier for all involved and reports from Diario AS indicate that is the plan.

Additionally, if Real Madrid were to make a January offer for the Argentina U17 international, River Plate are prepared to hold out for his full €40m release clause with the potential of pushing that up to €45m.

Club sources have indicated conversations are already in place to complete a transfer but there is no chance of him making a move at the start of 2025.