The information war regarding the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor at Barcelona continues, with conflicting reports emerging on the matter this Monday. The Blaugrana have maintained ‘confidence’ that both players will be registered at every stage, but so far that has not proven sufficient.

On Monday it was reported that the RFEF had acknowledged in a report sent to Barcelona that the rules are not suitable for the cases of Olmo and Victor. Seemingly, the Catalan giants were intending on using this information in court, with the Federation apparently considering a change to the rules in the coming months.

Yet Marca have since denied this to be the case. Their information, they say from sources in the RFEF, is that no such report has been issued, and there is nothing to suggest that the Ministry for Sport (CSD), to whom Barcelona will appeal on Tuesday, will view their case any differently than the RFEF or La Liga. They also note that the case is unlikely to be resolved before 10 days are up, meaning Olmo and Victor will at the very least miss the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia. They do say the RFEF are studying alterations to the rules and the changes to legislation, but in general rather than related to this case, and no information was issued thereafter.

This is in keeping with the entire saga surrounding the registration of Olmo and Victor. Since late December, there has been a consistent stream of reporting from the Catalan capital that paints the Blaugrana with optimism, only, so far, to be followed by closed doors from La Liga and the RFEF. It remains to be seen if Barcelona’s efforts in the courts have more success.