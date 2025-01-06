Real Madrid have been extensively linked with both Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies for much of the last year. Yet with both now able to sign an agreement with Los Blancos, the deal is expected to speed up in the coming weeks.

Both were told that in order to sign with Real Madrid, they had to ‘do an Mbappe’, and run down their contracts to the point where they could sign with Los Blancos, regardless of the pressure applied to them from their clubs. With the first part of their instructions completed by both players, phase two can begin, which is signing and sealing their contracts – deals which could be done ‘in the coming days’.

Real Madrid maintain hope that Liverpool will come round to the idea of selling Alexander-Arnold in January say Marca, but either way, they remain confident of a deal being struck in January, with player or club. All of their contact with the Liverpool defender remains positive, and they contacted the Reds with the permission of Alexander-Arnold to negotiate a potential sale. Meanwhile a deal for Davies ‘continues on course’ in spite of the mixed reporting on the matter.

There is more confidence in Real Madrid securing the signature of Alexander-Arnold than Davies, who Bayern Munich are making a big play for. However Liverpool have reportedly come close to matching Real Madrid’s contract offer in hope of swaying Alexander-Arnold’s mind. With Davies, reports in Germany say that there is confidence from Bayern’s side that they can do a deal with the Canadian too after making significant progress.