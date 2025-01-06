Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was sent off against Valencia for the second time in three years at Mestalla on Friday night, with the first encounter greatly marred by racial abuse suffered by the Brazilian. Now the club channel for Los Blancos has found footage where it appears he has suffered further racism.

Vinicius was sent off for pushing Valencia goalkeeper in the face, but at no point was there any suggestion of racial abuse, nor have La Liga or the broadcast cameras picked up any racial slurs. The Mestalla crowd had been chanting ‘idiot’ and ‘beach ball’ at Vinicius.

However Real Madrid TV showed footage from YouTube channels La Nave del Madridismo and Fanaticos Real Madrid where shouts of ‘monkey’, ‘f***ing black’ and ‘f***ing monkey’ can be heard, as reported by Relevo. This footage is yet to be verified, nor have the RFEF or La Liga addressed it yet. Real Madrid have not presented the evidence to the governing bodies either.

Vinicius has suffered lamentable racial abuse on numerous occasions in recent years, despite increased severity and regularity in terms of the punishments for racist abuse. The Brazilian has led the charge against racism in Spanish football, but reportedly admitted to being overwhelmed on Friday, albeit not because of racial abuse, as far as is known.