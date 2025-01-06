Predicted Teams Deportiva Minera-Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti to finally start teenage starlet again

Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Real Madrid won 3-1. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid will make their Copa del Rey debut on Monday night at 19:00 CEST against fourth tier Deportiva Minera, with Carlo Ancelotti expected to rotate heavily. The game comes sandwiched between a demanding win over Valencia and a trip to Saudi Arabia to face RCD Mallorca in the Spanish Supercup on Thursday night.

Vinicius Junior is available despite his red card against Los Che, but the Brazilian is expected to be rested all the same. Diario AS believe Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz will get starts in their favoured positions either side of Endrick Felipe, who has not played since the 14th of December, and has not started a match since the 2nd of October against Lille

Arda Guler is another who has been short of minutes who will begin the match, as will centre-back Raul Asencio. Ancelotti confirmed Antonio Rudiger and Thibaut Courtois would be left at home for the clash, and Lucas Vazquez will travel, but it will be a rare chance for another Castilla product in Loren Aguado at right-back.

Marca are in agreement on the starting XIs save for one choice – they feel 17-year-old centre-back Diego Aguado will be handed a start instead of Aurelien Tchouameni, in what is a first ever match for Los Blancos in Cartagena.

Minera thumped Tudelano in the first round of the Copa, before putting out La Liga side Alaves in the second round. A 2-2 draw with the Basques courtesy of goals from Sandji Baradji and Jose Mas forced a penalty shootout in which they were victorious.

Marca Predicted XIs:

Deportiva Minera: Fran; Mas, Monty, Algar, Juanmi; Domi, Petcoff, Britos; Baradji, Perdomo and Ferran.

Real Madrid: Lunin; Lorenzo, Asencio, Aguado, Fran Garcia; Camavinga, Modric, Guler, Brahim; Rodrygo and Endrick.