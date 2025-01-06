Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez was headline news in Uruguay this weekend, after he was involved in a rescue attempt for a man threatening to take his life. Suarez and his wife were on holiday in Solymar, and aided the emergency services.

#AhoraPNN Un masculino mayor de edad alertó en la noche de ayer a la Subprefectura de Ciudad de la Costa sobre la intención de cometer un IAE. El mismo se encuentra actualmente sobre un árbol en la playa de Solymar, y amenaza con quitarse la vida si no logra el contacto con su… pic.twitter.com/Ybd1NT1mV5 — Prefectura Uruguay (@Prefectura_Uy) January 4, 2025

As explained by Doble Amarilla, the 49-year-old man in question, also named Luis, went six metres up a tree late on Friday night, and refused to come down. He was threatening to jump unless his wife came to the scene. The emergency services spent many hours trying to talk them down, after an initial attempt – the man had a rope tied to his neck – failed.

Suarez and Sofi Balbi were on a walk in the area on Saturday, and ended up attending the scene, with Suarez having a short talk with the man, in an attempt to help him with the fight for his life. The local police and a charity called Studies in Social Psychology ended up getting the 49-year-old Luis down at around 17:00 local time on the Saturday, nearly 18 hours after emergency services first arrived to help.

The 37-year-old Atletico Madrid and Barcelona icon finished last season with 21 goals and 9 assists in 30 games for Inter Miami, where he has a contract for another year after retiring from the Uruguayan national team.