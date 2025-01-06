Lucas Vazquez’s Real Madrid future hangs on Trent Alexander-Arnold saga

Real Madrid will wait until the end of the season to make a decision on Lucas Vazquez’s future at the club as per Relevo.

Los Blancos are open to extending his contract beyond its expiry at the end of the season via their policy over players aged 30+.

Vazquez’s versatility has been vital for Real Madrid so far this season as he steps in to cover for Dani Carvajal’s season-ending injury.

However, his long-term place at the club is in doubt, with Trent Alexander-Arnold still on their radar as the future replacement for Carvajal – who is tied in until 2026.

Talks with the England international are ongoing but they will not secure a deal for him before the end of the January transfer window.

The club are confident of convincing him to join them in June, but Vazquez will be forced to wait and see how that develops, before receiving a contract offer to remain in Madrid.