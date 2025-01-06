Suitors are something that Real Sociedad lynchpin Martin Zubimendi has never been short of, and in each of the last three summers, he has been cited as a top target for one of Europe’s best sides. Barcelona were the first to pursue him with intention, but now rivals Real Madrid are considering a move for the Basque midfielder.

Liverpool did their best to persuade Zubimendi to leave Donostia-San Sebastian last summer, and were willing to pay his €60m release clause, with the Euro 2024-winner backing out of the deal eventually. The Reds are expected to return for him this summer, and Manchester City have also been linked with him as a potential alternative to Rodri Hernandez.

Meanwhile Real Madrid feel they have made a mistake in not replacing Toni Kroos last summer, and Zubimendi perfectly fits the bill for doing just that. One of their other considerations for this summer coming is to recruit more Spanish players, and Zubimendi – like Rodri – ticks that box too. Relevo are now the second source in as many weeks to report that Los Blancos could move for Zubimendi.

Arsenal have also gone after Zubimendi in the past, and it has been noted that the 25-year-old is attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. As a general rule though, Real Madrid do not have to sell the opportunity of signing for the club, although Zubimendi has not been the general rule in terms of how he has approached his career.