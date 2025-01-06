Hansi Flick stance on exit of 23-year-old Barcelona man in January transfer window explained

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick looked a little befuddled at the suggestion that Eric Garcia could be leaving the club in the January transfer market on Friday before their Copa del Rey clash with Barbastro. The Catalan defender went on to score in their 4-0 win.

Reports had emerged slightly before his press conference that a deal had been agreed with Girona for Garcia to return to Montilivi for €10m, but when asked about a potential exit for the centre-back, Flick said he had no knowledge of his desire to leave.

This also contradicts reports from a little less than a month before though, that say Flick held an honest conversation with him about the fact Garcia would not have many minutes in the second half of the season, with the return from injury of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen. The German manager did not signal the exit door, but was clear that he would not stand in his way if he did want to leave.

The RFEF have issued a favorable report to Barcelona, admitting that the regulations may not be in accordance with the case of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. A reform of the regulation is being studied, and will be approved in the coming months. Barça will use it in court. @FCBRAC1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 6, 2025

However the situation regarding Dani Olmo and Pau Victor’s registrations has changed things, report Sport. The club were only open to a sale if they were within their salary limit too, as a loan would not allow them to strengthen much in the transfer window, which they are now in. Flick does not want to lose Garcia if he is without Olmo or Victor, as it could see more opportunities for Garcia in midfield.

Already in a thin squad, if Olmo cannot play again, then Pedri or Gavi will play further forward more often, and that will open up more minutes at the base of midfield for Garcia. Alternatively, if Garcia were to leave, then Flick would require an arrival in midfield to cover his absence. That is something that the sporting directorate at Barcelona are in line with him on.

Barcelona have certainly left Flick in a tough situation, with only youngsters Hector Fort and Gerard Martin to cover the full-back positions, and Marc Casado as his only natural holding midfielder, albeit that is in part due to the injury to Marc Bernal. Garcia has been competent without impressing in midfield so far.