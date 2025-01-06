Girona wave farewell to 30-year-old Spain international

Girona brought in former Real Betis and Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez this summer for their first season in European football, but after failing to win the number one spot from Paulo Gazzaniga, have decided to terminate his loan.

As per MD, the exit was agreed between Lopez, Girona and Olympique Marseille, with the 30-year-old not getting the minutes he wanted. The Catalan goalkeeper is now set for a second loan move this season, with RC Lens reportedly best-placed to secure his services. They say the arrival of young goalkeeper Vladyslav Krapyvstov from Ukraine, and the desire to free up space in their squad is behind the move, as they potentially look to recruit in the January transfer window.

Lopez made just one appearance all season for Girona, featuring in their 4-3 Copa del Rey defeat on penalties to Logrones, following a 0-0 draw. Lopez returned to Spanish football after five seasons at Roma and Marseille, but did not have the desired impact.