Five-star Real Madrid cruise past fourth-tier Deportiva Minera in Copa del Rey

Deportiva Minera 0-5 Real Madrid

Real Madrid never even gave the potential for a Copa del Rey hiccup to unfold against Deportiva Minera, as they cruised to a win in their season debut in the competition. Carlo Ancelotti will have been pleased with the chance to rest and rotate, although he only started two players not in the senior squad, as Lorenzo Aguado started at right-back, and 17-year-old Diego Aguado began in the centre of defence, both making their debut.

Fede Valverde continued his run of scoring only thumping goals, with a volley after just 6 minutes. Another 6 minutes on, and Eduardo Camavinga headed a second after excellent work from Fran Garcia. Los Blancos were firmly in cruise control by the time Arda Guler ended the contest with a deflected third just before the break.

🤩 ¿Lo de Fran Martínez que es? 🧤 Exhibición del portero de la Deportiva Minera ante el Madrid en la primera parte#LaCopaRTVE #LaCopaMola Sigue el partido en directo por @La1_tve y: https://t.co/Z1mExvAMzf pic.twitter.com/59Mab7e0kw — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) January 6, 2025

Dani Ceballos gave Valverde a rare rest at that point, but it was midfield partner Luka Modric that looked fresh with his finish just before the hour-mark. The Croatian put together some lovely interplay with Brahim Diaz, before curling a shot into the corner. The Morocco international and Endrick Felipe forced some brilliant saves from Minera’s Fran Martinez, but will have been wondering how he did not score before being taken off, as Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Lucas Vazquez were given the final half hour. Another youngster Chema Andres also made his debut.

🕹️ Jugando a la consola 🕺 Modric y Brahim se divierten para poner el 0-4#LaCopaRTVE #LaCopaMola Sigue el Deportiva Minera – Real Madrid por @La1_tve y en: https://t.co/Z1mExvAMzf pic.twitter.com/LjjgJMQBOc — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) January 6, 2025

In the closing stages, Guler did add the icing on the cake for Ancelotti, grabbing a brace from a second Fran Garcia assist. He was sent through by Mbappe, and put it on a plate for Guler, who won’t get many goals with his right.

FT: Deportiva Minera 0-5 #RealMadrid Comfortable evening for Los Blancos, who put Minera to the sword early with goals from Valverde, Camavinga and Guler, before the Turkish starlet added a second in the closing stages after Modric's goal.#LaCopaMolapic.twitter.com/7N1xlSIdph — Football España (@footballespana_) January 6, 2025

It willl be difficult for Ancelotti to take much from the match, but his side did get the job done early, in stark contrast to the first-half performance he held so much disdain for against Valencia. He did also get through the game without injuries, and with rotations, although the lack of confidence from Endrick will be a concern, after he started his first game since the 2nd of October.