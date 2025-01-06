Sunday’s Copa del Rey featured five games on the schedule with two La Liga sides eliminated by Segunda Division and third tier teams.

As the last 16 begins to take shape in the coming days Las Palmas and Real Valladolid have seen their cup runs ended.

Las Palmas rotated heavily for a trip to Elche, as they look to focus on La Liga matters, and the Canary Islanders suffered a 4-0 loss on the road.

However, the biggest shock came with Valladolid as they lost 3-2 on the road at Primera Federacion side Ourense via a late goal from Angel Sanchez.

Elsewhere in the last 32 action, things were routine for Real Sociedad, as goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Mendez secured a 2-0 away win at Ponferradina.

Things were a little more frantic elsewhere for the other top-flight games with Leganes forced to come from behind to win 2-1 away at FC Cartagena.

There was drama in Santander, as Celta Vigo needed two goals in the final minutes to secure a 3-2 victory at Racing, with Alfonso Gonzalez the hero for the Galicians.

Two games on the horizon will complete this stage of the tournament with Real Madrid and Valencia both facing lower league opposition.

The draw for the last 16 is scheduled for January 8, Ourense will fly the flag for the third tier in the next phase, however, they will not be the lowest ranked team still remaining in the tournament.

Fourth-tier Pontevedra are the underdogs heading into the draw as justified reward for their sensational 4-0 victory over La Liga high fliers Mallorca over the weekend.

If Real Madrid and Valencia seal their safe passage in the last 16, there will be 12 La Liga teams represented in the next round, with Los Blancos, Athletic Club and Barcelona all heading off to Saudi Arabia in the Spanish Super Cup.

