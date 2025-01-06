Real Madrid broke an understanding of more than a decade to sign former Atletico Madrid right-back Jesus Fortea, widely regarded as the most promising full-back in Spanish football at his age group. However now Los Blancos are facing an attempt to poach their jewel from a familiar foe in Cesc Fabregas.

The former Barcelona player has moved for a number of players in Spain since becoming Como manager, and Cadena Cope say that Fortea is the latest. Fortea has a deal until 2026 currently, and Real Madrid are hoping to renew him, but fear that they are within their last six months of being able to do so, and risk losing him on worse terms than they could now. Youngsters Paulo Iago and Nico Paz have moved to Como for a fee with Los Blancos retaining 50% of their rights, and that could happen again with Fortea.

Fortea has long been tipped for the top, and Real Madrid signed him from Atletico despite a pact of non-aggression between the two, causing a breakdown in relations, which goes to show just how highly they regard him. However with no sign of first-team opportunities on the horizon, in spite of injuries and Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to arrive in the summer, it is logical that Fortea might consider trying his luck elsewhere, even if it is to return to Real Madrid’s first team later.