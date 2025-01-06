Carlo Ancelotti on potential Real Madrid exit in January – ‘It’s his decision’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended the performance of Endrick Felipe after the Brazilian returned to the starting line-up against Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey. Los Blancos ran out 5-0 winners, but Endrick was not on the scoresheet in his first start in three months.

Despite this, Ancelotti was content with his performance in Murcia.

“He played a good game, scoring is a detail, he moved well, he had opportunities, his movement is always effective behind the line of attack. He lacked accuracy, but his game was very good. And on the right he was very dangerous. He must be patient, he will score goals when we need them.”

While Ancelotti has been adamant that neither Endrick nor Arda Guler would be leaving in the January transfer window, he was less clearcut on Jesus Vallejo potentially departing.

“It’s his decision if he leaves. He didn’t play because of some discomfort, not because of other things.”

Vinicius, despite having no history with Deportiva Minera, was whistled by the fourth-tier home crowd in Cartagena. Ancelotti was asked whether the Brazilian needed more love.

“He doesn’t need more affection from the people of Madrid. He has it, he knows it and he can give more because he is one of the best in the world. We believe that they are not going to suspend him [for the red card against Valencia].”

Vallejo is reportedly looking for an exit during the winter transfer window, having featured for just 10 minutes all season. Meanwhile Endrick has been linked with a potential loan move away from the club on numerous occasions, but it appears he will not be going anywhere.