Barcelona were all set for a quiet January transfer window, but their inability to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor has changed all of that. It could also see a much more active window in terms of incomings and outgoings for Sporting Director Deco.

Prior to the sale of their VIP seats at Camp Nou to the tune of €100m, there were plans for any exits this January – Sport say that Deco did not see the logic in allowing players to leave if they could not then register new players. Now within their salary limit though and without spending restrictions, Deco is open to selling players this transfer window.

Already a potential exit for Eric Garcia has been spoken about as a potential departure to Girona depending on the Olmo and Victor resolution, but Deco will now also listen to offers for Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong. If there are sales, Deco will look to strengthen the full-back area and a physical midfielder that can alternate with Marc Casado as a more defensive midfielder.

It is a logical stance for Deco to take, although no doubt there will be a degree of frustration not only from the squad, who are reportedly irritated by the Olmo-Victor situation, but also Barcelona fans, that they are considering bringing in more players when they cannot retain their current ones.