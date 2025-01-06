HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Jhon Duran of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Aston Villa at Adams Park on September 24, 2024 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Barcelona are in need of an eventual replacement for star striker Robert Lewandowski, but so far the suggested candidates have looked well beyond their reach. However a new name has been approached about a possible move.

According to Sport, the Blaugrana have held a meeting with the agent of Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran. Barcelona Sporting Director Deco met with them in Barcelona in an informal first meeting in which two things were discussed: his presence on Barcelona’s agenda, and his excitement about potentially wearing the Barcelona jersey.

It is noted that this meeting took place when Barcelona were discussing the prospect of being back within their salary limit, and thinking ahead to next summer. Crucially, it also occurred before the Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registration drama as well. In addition, the Catalan daily say that the meeting does not necessarily mean Duran is Barcelona’s first choice.

The 21-year-old recently penned a long-term contract with Aston Villa until 2030, meaning Unai Emery’s side would be in a position to name their price for the Colombian forward. So far this season Duran has netted 12 times in 26 appearances, including some incredible strikes against the likes of Bayern Munich. That is despite not being a guaranteed starter with Ollie Watkins also key for Emery. Barcelona were first linked to him in September, but this is the first suggestion of any action from the club.