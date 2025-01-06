Barcelona plan incredible free transfer swoop for Premier League captain

Barcelona are gearing up for a free transfer offer for Tottenham star Son Heung-min at the end of the season.

La Blaugrana will be working within a limited transfer budget again in 2025 as their financial situation remains difficult.

As per reports from TNT Sports, Barcelona have compiled a long list of players coming to the end of their contracts in 2025, with Son a key target.

An update from The Sun claims the Catalans are keen on the South Korean forward with Spurs undecided over offering him an extension.

The 32-year-old is eligible to open pre-contract talks with clubs now and he could be offered a new challenge in Barcelona.

Due to his age, neither Barcelona or Tottenham will offer him over two years and the decision could rest on his eagerness to pursue a new challenge after scoring 125 Premier League goals in nine and a half years at Spurs.