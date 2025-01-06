Barcelona fighting losing battle with Ministry of Sport appeal in Dani Olmo registration case

Barcelona will tomorrow appeal to the Ministry of Sport (CSD) over the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, with Monday being a public holiday for ‘King’s Day’ in Spain. They are fighting an uphill battle according to legal experts though.

The Blaugrana will play for an emergency precautionary measure to keep Olmo and Victor registered while they present their case as to why the registration period should be extended until the 2nd of February, including the same period of the January transfer window. Some say they may also argue a clause in the RFEF regulations that notes force majeure as an alternative reason for registering players outwith the stipulated periods.

The RFEF have issued a favorable report to Barcelona, admitting that the regulations may not be in accordance with the case of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. A reform of the regulation is being studied, and will be approved in the coming months. Barça will use it in court. @FCBRAC1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 6, 2025

The emergency precautionary measure, in contrast to a precautionary measure, generally only hears one side of the argument to process the matter urgently, but La Vanguardia (via Diario AS) say that the CSD will hear out the Liga and RFEF arguments on the motion, which could delay the resolution of the case though. Barcelona had hoped for a ruling on that matter within 24 hours.

Meanwhile El Periodico have consulted two legal experts in sports law, and have stated that it is unlikely that the CSD will side with Barcelona. It would not only mean going against the regulations that they have agreed on with the RFEF, and starting another conflict with the Federation, after rocky relations in recent history. The face that they are not the last resort either, with Barcelona still able to appeal through the ordinary justice system, means they could ‘wash their hands’ of the situation.

The one contradictory report on the matter comes from RAC1, who say that the RFEF have sent Barcelona a report that indicates that the regulations may not be cover the Olmo and Victor registration cases. They are supposedly studying a change to the rules in the coming months, and Barcelona will use this in court.