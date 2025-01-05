Sevilla close deal for number nine – Striker will fund move out of own pocket

Sevilla are set to get their first signing of 2025 over the line after weeks of negotiating. With Los Nervionenses chronically short of firepower up front this season, Brazilian forward Juninho Pereira was Sporting Director Victor Orta’s first priority.

According to Relevo, a deal has been agreed with Qarabag for the sale of Juninho Vieira, who will cost them €4m plus an extra €1m in variables. The variables come down to €250k every time Sevilla qualify for the Champions League, while the Azerbaijani side will also receive 20% of a future sale.

Despite Flamengo offering close to double the salary Sevilla were, and a higher transfer fee, Juninho elected to follow through with a move to Andalusia. That commitment will go down well in Nervion, as will the fact that €1m of the four that the deal has been done for will come from Juninho and his agent.

The 28-year-old has been identified by Orta as their top option for the forward position in January with a limited budget to to bring anyone in. They have also been linked with Augsburg winger Ronald Vargas, while Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to leave, and Valentin Barco is expected to return to Brighton, ending his loan deal.