Real Madrid defender makes U-turn and will look for January exit

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo was never likely to feature much under Carlo Ancelotti this season, and that had been made clear to him at the start of the campaign. Even he might have hoped for more involvement than the 10 minutes he has had all season though, and it appears to be swaying his mind.

The Copa del Rey clash against fourth-tier Deportiva Minera looked to be one of the few opportunities for Vallejo to play, but Relevo report that he has unfortunately suffered a muscle injury this weekend. He missed Sunday training, and will not be available on Monday night. The same source say that Vallejo is now looking for an exit this winter.

Real Madrid will do what they can to facilitate a move if Vallejo brings an offer to their door, but it is noted that it will not be an easy exit.

Vallejo only has six months left on his contract, which Los Blancos are not looking to renew, but the former Real Zaragoza centre-back is likely keen not to miss out on the remainder of his deal at Real Madrid. This will be at a much higher rate than he can command on the market, hence the ‘difficulty’ of finding a destination for him.