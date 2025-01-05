Real Madrid’s ongoing pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold is affecting his performance at Liverpool.

Los Blancos are working to secure a free transfer for the England international in 2025, with his Reds contract running out in June, despite a fresh offer from the club.

As the saga rolls on, Real Madrid are rumoured to have seen a transfer offer turned down, with January the final chance for Liverpool to seal a fee for the 26-year-old.

Despite the club claiming the talk is not impacting his form, a poor performance in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United meant more focus on him.

Jamie Carragher hinted in his post-match comments the scenario ‘must be affecting him’ and the ex-defender stated the Spanish giants are in the wrong.

Carragher’s co-pundit on Sky Sports, Gary Neville, claimed the timing of Real Madrid’s offer is ‘insulting’ with Liverpool never showing any willingness to sell the defender this month.

All parties have indicated the situation could continue until the end of the mid-season transfer window as Liverpool fans await an update.