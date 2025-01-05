Opposition groups unite to demand resignation of Barcelona President Joan Laporta

Barcelona President Joan Laporta is under more pressure that at any other point in his second tenure at the club, after they failed to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor before the La Liga and RFEF deadline. Both players may be unable to play for the rest of the season, and could leave on a free if they please.

Beyond the baffled fanbase and the criticism from the press, Laporta is facing an attempt to remove him from power entirely. Previous presidential rival Victor Font from the Si al Futur group published a letter earlier in the week demanding explanations, and now has demanded that Laporta resign as president immediately.

Ten opposition groups have demanded the resignation of Joan Laporta as #Barca President. pic.twitter.com/XYwm1OrVsF — Football España (@footballespana_) January 5, 2025

The petition, which unites Si al Futur and the other major opposition group ‘Som un Clam’, as well as eight other groups, have described Laporta and his mandate at a point of no return in terms of image, reputation and management. They say that the lack of reaction could force them to pursue a vote of no confidence in order to remove him from power.

Breaking: All Barcelona opposition groups jointly ask for Laporta's resignation and threaten to file a motion of censure. pic.twitter.com/ISbjAQczpX — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 5, 2025

Reports earlier this week have claimed that Laporta has no intention of resigning from his position, and nor does he have any desire to speak. The word from Barcelona is that no public declarations will be made until the registrations of Olmo and Victor are resolved, with the club now pursuing the matter with the Ministry of Sport, and subsequently in court if they do not get the result they want.