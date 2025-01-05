Real Madrid have been maintaining optimism over a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold to arrive in the summer. Current side Liverpool have upped the stakes with their latest offer though, and are willing to pay the 26-year-old €93m over five seasons.

That is according to The Mirror in England, as referenced by Marca, who say that Liverpool are desperate to retain Alexander-Arnold, but feel that with this offer, they can do no more to persuade him. All the same, Alexander-Arnold would be earning similar at Real Madrid: his wages at Liverpool would be around €18.6m per season, while Los Blancos are willing to give him €18.72m per annum.

Real Madrid had approached Liverpool over a transfer in the January transfer window, but those talks have been rejected out of hand by the Merseyside club, as they try to persuade Alexander-Arnold to remain at the club. It remains to be seen whether they will alter that stance should they give up hope of keeping Alexander-Arnold beyond the summer, with Real Madrid keen to strengthen the right-back position due to Dani Carvajal’s season-ending injury.