La Liga side linked with incredible Diego Costa move

Former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa could be heading back to La Liga in 2025.

The veteran striker opted to return to Brazil in 2023, joining Botafogo, after playing in Europe since 2006 with spells in Spain, Portugal and England.

However, he opted to swap clubs in February 2024, moving to Gremio to extend his time in Brazil.

His contract at Gremio ran out at the start of 2025 and he is keen to prolong his career with a return to Spain on the cards.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, former side Real Valladolid have reached out to Costa’s representatives over the possibility of a deal, as part of a short-term agreement.

With Real Valladolid battling against relegation this season, the hope is Costa can offer goals and experience to their attack, if he can prove hit fitness to still make an impact at the highest level after scoring eight top-flight goals in Valladolid in his time there in 2009/10.