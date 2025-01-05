Kylian Mbappe sets Real Madrid trophy target for 2025

Kylian Mbappe is determined to end his debut season at Real Madrid with a trophy.

Los Blancos have edged back up to top spot in the La Liga rankings after a late 2-1 win away at Valencia.

The incoming games feature a Copa del Rey trip to Deportiva Minera and a flight to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

Mbappe has settled into his role, following an injury-hit start to life in the capital, with 10 La Liga goals scored, and he is looking forward to a strong run-in.

“The team and I are in a good moment. We started the year well with a difficult match, that we won at the end, and now we’re going for different competitions,” he said after being named as the club’s player of the month for December 2024.

“We hope to keep on winning and playing well. There are many matches but, the message at this club is that we must win everything.”

Mbappe is expected to be rested for the Copa game, ahead of a journey to Jeddah, to face Mallorca in the Sup Cup semi final on January 9.

Real Madrid also have two UEFA Champions League games to round up January, against RB Salzburg and Stade Brest, with the defending champions currently four points off the automatic knockout stage qualifying spots.