Injured Barcelona star makes shock Super Cup request

Barcelona will have a extra name aboard their flight to Saudi Arabia this week with Marc Bernal joining the squad.

The 17-year-old saw his breakthrough season cruelly cut short in August as he suffered an ACL tear which required surgery.

The club remain confident he will be a vital player in the 2025/26 campaign and secured an quickfire contract extension with him as a show of faith.

The Spain U17 international is rumoured to be progressing well with a gruelling rehabilitation programme amid rumours he could feature in the closing weeks of 2024/25.

Despite being at an important point in his recovery, Bernal is keen to remain involved with the squad, and has asked Hansi Flick if he can travel to Jeddah.

Flick is open to the idea, with Bernal working with the Barcelona medical staff during the trip, to ensure he remains on track as per Mundo Deportivo.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will not fly out as his ACL recovery is at an earlier stage than Bernal’s.