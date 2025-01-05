The agent of Dani Olmo, Andy Bara, has declared twice in the past week that his client’s desire is to remain at Barcelona, and once that they are not listening to offers from other teams. However that will not stop them arriving.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are just some of the sides who are reportedly monitoring Olmo’s situation, with a view to potentially pouncing on a remarkable opportunity to sign him for free. However the first side to make their move is AC Milan.

Barcelona want to announce Pedri González' renewal until 2030 this month. Then, the club will proceed talks with Pablo Gavi and Ronald Araújo. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 5, 2025

As per CdS, and quoted by Sport, the Rossoneri have offered a short-term deal Olmo. They are willing to equal his salary at Barcelona on a six-month deal, allowing him to return to the Blaugrana in the summer. They would provide him with a starting role at a major club and Champions League football for the rest of the season.

So far it seems Olmo will wait to see how the court case that Barcelona are raising will play out. The Blaugrana hope to secure a precautionary measure maintain Olmo registered from the Ministry for Sport, and if not, from the ordinary justice system. However Bara and Olmo will no doubt be assessing their options in case of a negative result.