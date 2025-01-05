Dani Olmo faces Spain exile over Barcelona registration chaos

The latest chapter in the Dani Olmo could see him unavailable for Spain duty in 2025.

As part of chaotic few weeks in Catalonia, Olmo’s hopes of a temporary registration until the end end of the season have been dashed.

Barcelona have been working on multiple solutions to try and fix the situation but there has been no firm progress.

La Liga and the RFEF have since issued a joint statement confirming their stance of Barcelona not being granted special permission to register the midfielder.

Despite a final legal challenge incoming, Barcelona look resigned to defeat, unless there is a major change.

The current picture means Olmo cannot play in any games for Barcelona and he will miss their trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, there is now concern his lack of club registration will make him ineligible to play for Spain in their March UEFA Nations League semi final games against Netherlands.