Dani Olmo will reject transfer and play Barcelona waiting game

Barcelona have been assured Dani Olmo will not look to leave in the January transfer window.

The speculation over what happens next continues to be unclear, with Olmo’s hopes of a temporary registration until the end end of the season looking slim.

The Catalan giants missed their initial December 31 deadline to register the Spain star for the coming months.

Despite frantic and high-profile attempts to secure funds and evidence to push through a fresh registration the situation has taken a key turn.

La Liga and the RFEF have issued a joint update, claiming a second registration will not be granted for their competitions, for Olmo or his teammate Pau Victor.

As per the latest update from Marca, Olmo and his camp have full trust in Barcelona’s ability to win another legal appeal, to resolve the situation positively.

Only if all options are exhausted will Olmo consider an exit from Barcelona amid rumoured interest from Serie A and the Premier League for a six-month loan.