Carlo Ancelotti rules out two Real Madrid stars for Copa del Rey

Real Madrid face fourth-tier side Deportiva Minera in their opening Copa del Rey clash of the season, in a David and Goliath story taking place in Murcia. However Los Blancos will be without two of their giants.

Los Blancos will no doubt try to rest some of his stars, and explained that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger would not travel at all for the clash on Monday night.

“Those who do not travel are Courtois and Rudiger, who stay here, the rest all go. I want to give minutes to others who have played a little less,” Ancelotti explained to the press.

Although this did not mean to say that back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin would be playing the entire competition.

“I haven’t considered it. Lunin is going to play tomorrow because Courtois needs to rest and recover well. It is not decided that Lunin will only play the Copa del Rey.”

Following their most recent win against Valencia, Ancelotti declared that he would have to start deciding who was taking penalties, after Jude Bellingham could not convert at Mestalla. Previously the players had been left to decide for themselves.

“I didn’t like that we missed them. If we score there is no problem. I want to clarify the issue, also for us. It could be Vini, Bellingham, Mbappe, Modric, Arda Guler…”

“Penalties are a technical aspect that is very difficult to work on, because what changes within a match is the atmosphere. In a training session you cannot reproduce the atmosphere of a stadium.”

🗣️Ancelotti on Bellingham: "What has changed a bit recently is his position without the ball, which is a little more central. In recent games we've had him behind the strikers defensively. The team has handled the change well, with the ball absolutely nothing has changed." pic.twitter.com/slDNRmQMLf — Football España (@footballespana_) January 5, 2025

Real Madrid are likely to have Vinicius Junior available for their Copa tie, but with the Competition Committee meeting on Tuesday, they will hand Vinicius a sanction between two and four games barring a surprise, although Ancelotti has declared that they will appeal the red card. After their Copa del Rey tie, Los Blancos will set a course for Saudi Arabia, where they face Athletic Club on Thursday night.