Barcelona want to close major contract in January

Barcelona are currently occupied with trying to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor as a matter of state this January, but they do have other major business planned for this month. In addition to pursuing Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, Barcelona will attempt to sign Pedri to a new deal.

According to Sport, Barcelona intend to wrap up a new contract for the Canary Islander until 2030 this month. Once the Olmo and Victor registration drama is resolved, Barcelona, now in an improved salary limit situation after the €100m sale of VIP boxes for the next 20 years at Camp Nou, will seek to announce the Pedri deal, with talks for Gavi and Ronald Araujo to follow. They will also announce the already agreed deal for Marc Bernal. The Catalan daily note that Pedri is one of the few ‘untouchables’ in the Barcelona squad currently.

Ronald Araújo: "We feel sorry for Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, we hope the club can resolve this issue." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 4, 2025

Regardless of tying down Pedri for an additional four years, that good news will be lost on Barcelona fans if they cannot play Olmo or Victor for the rest of the season. The 22-year-old has been omnipresent for Hansi Flick this season though, and his return to fitness has been the engine behind their good early season form.