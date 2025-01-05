Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has something of a free hit at the club, having come out of retirement for one last hurrah in Catalonia. While he might be backing up Inaki Pena, he will do things his way.

According to Relevo, ‘Tek’, as he is nicknamed, has won over the dressing room with his character. A personality that was in evidence from the very first day of his Barcelona career. They have revealed an anecdote that when Szczesny arrived in Barcelona, he went straight to the hospital to complete his medical.

"I feel happy and relieved. It's one of those games where you don't want to make mistakes because it's your debut and you want to play the game with the right attitude. I was excited and the way they played has made my job easier." Szczesny on his debut.pic.twitter.com/G2dpclPJvJ — Football España (@footballespana_) January 5, 2025

After that Sporting Director Deco and his agent were waiting for him at the club offices to sign his contract, but were left waiting and confused, as Szczesny did not show up. He had gone to visit Poland teammate and friend Robert Lewandowski at his home, and was hungry, so instead of heading to meet Deco, Szczesny and Lewandowski went to a restaurant for lunch.

The 34-year-old made his debut on Saturday night in the Copa del Rey in a 4-0 win over Barbastro, although he had little to do. It remains to be seen whether he will be given further opportunities in the Copa and Supercup this week, with Pena now the established first choice in La Liga and the Champions League.