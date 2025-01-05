Barcelona reject Sevilla’s Ansu Fati loan amid Dani Olmo row

Ansu Fati will be blocked from leaving Barcelona on loan in 2025 as negotiations with Sevilla are called off.

Fati is rumoured to be open to an exit as he struggles for a regular place in Hansi Flick’s plans.

The Spanish international has seen his career impacted by constant injury issues and his meteoric rise has been blocked for club and country.

Flick has admitted to concerns over the 22-year-old being able to get back to his previous level as he plays a peripheral role in his squad.

A six-month exit to Sevilla had been mooted as an option to revive his form and allow Barcelona to monitor his progress.

However, as per a sensational update from Diario Sport, Barcelona have cut off talks with their rivals.

One of the key reasons behind Barcelona’s stance is their rumoured frustration at Sevilla joining other La Liga clubs in threatening legal action if Dani Olmo is re-registered by La Liga.

The Spain international has seen his request to be involved for Barcelona at the start of 2025 rejected and the Catalan giants have taken a firm approach to clubs they believe are placing undue pressure on the situation.