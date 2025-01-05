Barcelona will seek a precautionary measure from the Ministry for Sport (CSD) on Tuesday in order to maintain Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registered for the rest of the season. However they will do so through the emergency route as they feel it gives them a better chance of securing that precautionary registration.

Olmo and Victor are currently free to sign with other clubs, and as things stand, unable to play for the rest of the season for Barcelona. La Liga and the RFEF rejected their application for licences on Saturday, and it means the Catalan side will try to secure a suspension of that move first through the CSD and then via the courts.

Pablo Torre averages one goal or one assist every 49.85 minutes. @Mariio_RB pic.twitter.com/ohb89Yxd7e — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 5, 2025

According to Sport, they will apply for an emergency suspension of Olmo and Victor being unregistered, rather than just a suspension, both of which are precautionary measures. The nuance between the two is that with the former, the case will be processed as a matter of urgency, and the Blaugrana can expect an answer from the courts within a day or two. Beyond the speed of the response, the advantage is that Barcelona will present their arguments, and due to it being an urgent case, La Liga and the RFEF’s lawyers will not be able to present a counter-argument, as they did in the previous two court rulings at the end of December.

Whether Barcelona win the case is essentially redundant, as they only need the precautionary measure to keep Olmo and Victor registered until the summer. The precautionary suspension of the unregistering would be granted on the basis that the players could be damaged by the time taken to resolve the case if it does go in Barcelona’s favour, hence they would be allowed to play games in the interim.

#FCBarcelona will call up Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for their Spanish Supercup trip to Saudi Arabia. They hope to get a precautionary measure in time for them to face Athletic Club on Wednesday. (Sport) pic.twitter.com/9sndTgVupm — Football España (@footballespana_) January 5, 2025

Barcelona believe they have a chance of success, although they also admit that it is unusual for the CSD contradict the RFEF in such cases. If Barcelona do not manage to secure their precautionary suspension of the matter through the CSD, they will be left to pursue the matter in court, but will call Olmo and Victor up for their Spanish Supercup trip to Saudi Arabia in hope that it is granted.

Either way, the fallout has become a matter of state for Barcelona as the saying goes. Opposition to President Joan Laporta have demanded his resignation, while on Sunday it was revealed that AC Milan had made an approach for Dani Olmo, which could see him exit for six months. Olmo and Victor have both expressed a desire to remain at the club, but whether they can play football is out of their, and Barcelona’s hands at the moment.