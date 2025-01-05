Barcelona captain admits disappointment over Dani Olmo registration case

Barcelona vice-captain Ronald Araujo has admitted that Barcelona’s struggles to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have not gone down well with the players. Manager Hansi Flick has also acknowledged concern over the situation, and after victory over Barbastro in the Copa del Rey, Araujo doubled down on that feeling.

The Blaugrana ran out 4-0 winners over fourth tier Barbastro, who gave them much more trouble last year. It also saw Araujo back on the pitch after five months out with a muscle tear. The Uruguayan defender was pleased to be back, but the big talking point remains Olmo and Victor.

"I didn't know I would play the whole game, but the coach asked me if I was feeling good and it's important to accumulate minutes." 🗣️Ronald Araujo on his return to action against Barbastro. #FCBarcelona (Marca) pic.twitter.com/nsISg62KPg — Football España (@footballespana_) January 5, 2025

“[We have a] Bad taste [in our mouths] for our teammates. Let’s hope that the club can resolve this issue of Olmo and Pau Victor. Let’s hope that they can resolve it. We have to remain focused on what’s coming, the Supercup, in the meantime,” Araujo told Marca.

Breaking: All Barcelona opposition groups jointly ask for Laporta's resignation and threaten to file a motion of censure. pic.twitter.com/ISbjAQczpX — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 5, 2025

Barcelona are set to raise the issue with the Ministry for Sport, seeking a temporary suspension of their unregistering, so that they can play the rest of the season. However Olmo has already been approached by a Serie A giant, and President Joan Laporta’s political rivals have demanded his resignation. It could mark a major turning point for Barcelona.