Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has maintained that he does not think that Vinicius Junior should have received a red for pushing Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the face on Friday night. Los Blancos could be facing a stretch without their Brazilian star, depending on the sanction that he is given.

Ancelotti declared after the Valencia win that they would be appealing Vinicius’ red card, feeling that decision to send him off was harsh, which he stuck to on Sunday before their Copa del Rey tie with Deportiva Minera.

“We continue to be convinced that it wasn’t red, it was yellow. We hope he that he isn’t suspended for many games.”

He was also asked how difficult it is to be Vinicius, given the pressure on him and the hostile atmospheres he faces.

“I’m not in his shoes, but it can’t be easy to put up with everything that happens, the insults… But he tries to improve, I think he has improved. He is obviously sad about the red, he apologised, but we have to look forward.”

The ire of Valencia fans was sparked again by Vinicius during the game, holding up a two to the crowd to indicate that their team could be relegated to Segunda. Ancelotti was asked for his thoughts on those gestures, and what advice he could give to the Brazilian to avoid getting into such antics, but the Italian dodged the question.

“What happens in the stadiums… I think he has improved his attitude a lot. You can continue to improve, but no one is perfect. He has improved so much that he is the best player in the world,” Ancelotti told the press.

Vinicius could be banned for between two and four games depending on how harshly the Competition Committee evaluate his actions, and whether Los Blancos appeal. As the Committee will not meet until Tuesday, he will be available for Real Madrid‘s Copa tie on Monday night, but is at risk of missing the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia, with Athletic Club their opponents on Thursday.