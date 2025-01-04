WATCH: Vinicius Junior goes for referee after red card – the suspension he could face

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior received his third red card of his career on Friday night, after pushing Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the face. The Real Madrid star did not go quietly either.

After a VAR review, Vinicius was issued a red card by the referee, and had to be restrained by teammate Antonio Rudiger and a staff member, after attempting to go after the referee.

That might have been fortunate for Vinicius, who is facing a minimum two-game ban for his sending off, as per Relevo. Depending on whether the CTA consider the incident an ‘aggression’ rather than violent conduct, that ban could be as long as four games, and two further games could be added for his protests, although it is not yet clear whether he will be sanctioned for his protests or not.

La reacción de Vini Jr a su expulsión 🚨#ValenciaVsRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/puGKZ46pMb — Mireia Roig (@emeroig) January 3, 2025

The ban he will be given is not likely to be known until Tuesday, as Monday is a national holiday, and Los Blancos may not receive the ban before their Copa del Rey clash with Deportiva Minera. The two-four games ban could be faced in the Copa, Spanish Supercup and or La Liga, potentially ruling him out of all of the second competition, while the two games for protests are only enforcable in La Liga.

If not for Rüdiger, Vinicius would have punched the referee. He behaves like that every game. People need to wake up, this guy is not a saint pic.twitter.com/9jyryW7N0h — – (@MusialaEra) January 3, 2025

It should be noted that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared that the club will appeal the decision, feeling his original push on Dimitrievski was harshly judged. Their next six games in which Vinicius could serve a ban in come against Deportiva Minera (Copa), RCD Mallorca (Spanish Supercup, with a potential final to follow), Las Palmas, Real Valladolid, Espanyol and Atletico Madrid (La Liga). Between those ties, Real Madrid finish out their Champions League campaign against RB Salzburg and Brest, although Vinicius will not be banned for those games.