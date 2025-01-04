WATCH: Robert Lewandowski scores quickfire second goal for Barcelona

Barcelona ended 2024 in very poor form, so they will have been keen to start 2025 on the front foot. As things stand, they are well on course to do so having doubled their lead over Barbastro in their Copa del Rey round of 16 tie.

It was Eric Garcia that opened the scoring for the Catalans, and only a few minutes later, it has been doubled. Pablo Torre delivered an excellent free-kick into the back post, where Robert Lewandowski headed home via a Barbastro defender.

Lewandowski had not made the best start to the match, but he has made up for that with this goal. He could barely miss at the back post, although the deflection from the Barbastro player certainly helped the ball find the net.

Barcelona should be able to see this one out from here, with the only concern being that they get through this contest without any injury problems. On this pitch, that is easier said than done.