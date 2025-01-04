WATCH: Robert Lewandowski doubles up as Barcelona score third against Barbastro

After a disappointing end to 2024, Barcelona needed to start 2025 well in order to get things back on track. They will almost certainly do so, having scored their third of the evening against Barbastro.

It was Eric Garcia that opened the scoring for Hansi Flick’s side, before Robert Lewandowski added a second 10 minutes later. Now, Barcelona’s third has arrived less than 120 seconds into the second period, and it’s come from the Polish striker again.

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/MJNHEec67W — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) January 4, 2025

It’s a wonderful assist from Pablo Torre, as he spins the ball into Lewandowski’s path. It is a prolific finish from the veteran, who is starting 2025 in good fashion.

Barcelona needed the match to go this way in order to boost their confidence, so it will be very pleasing for Flick. He will hope that his side can see this out without any injury concerns ahead of next week’s trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.