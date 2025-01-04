WATCH: Eric Garcia heads Barcelona in front against Barbastro

Barcelona are taking on Barbastro for the second time in two seasons, again in the Copa del Rey. As things stand, they are on course for another victory over the fourth tier side after taking an early lead in this round of 16 tie.

Ronald Araujo is making his first start of the season, and he played a big role in the opener. A cross into the box from Frenkie de Jong was headed back across goal by the Uruguayan defender, and Eric Garcia made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Eric Garcia pic.twitter.com/MWWbNgRfUW — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) January 4, 2025

Lewandowski scores off of a beautiful ball by Pablo Torre 👏 pic.twitter.com/bXo5Rz8NOh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 4, 2025

Barcelona made a dominant start to the match, and while it has not been easy because of the conditions of the pitch, they will be very happy to have scored early on. Hansi Flick named a very strong side for this encounter as he knew that it had the potential to be a tough occasion for his players, so he will be pleased with the opening stages.